Moment Israel launched strikes on the Baptist Hospital in the center of Gaza City, a few hours ago
94 views • 5 months ago

The moment Israel launched strikes on the Baptist Hospital in the center of Gaza City.

Israel bombs Gaza’s LAST fully functioning hospital

HUGE fireball seen erupting at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital

Israeli warplanes have targeted the only functioning hospital in Gaza: Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City with two missiles.

The Israeli airstrike targeted the surgical operations building at the Baptist Hospital and the medical oxygen generation station for intensive care patients in central Gaza City.

The airstrike on the Baptist Hospital resulted in the destruction of several buildings and completely destroyed Al Jazeera’s live broadcast vehicle.

This is just criminal. 

Footage from social media


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
