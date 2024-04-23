357) Portais — Testemunho de militar na Antárctida (Linda Moulton Howe)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Com as devidas reservas, acho relevante ouvir.
Canal Tore Says Show; Apr 9, 2024.
Antarctica | Sky Ice Episode 6 : https://rumble.com/v4ob7fr-antarctica-sky-ice-episode-6.html
Mapa de portais disponível (tomar com grão de sal):
Artigo : https://www.oevento.pt/2022/06/01/grelhas-amenti/
Link directo ao mapa : https://www.oevento.pt/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/amenti_grids-1024x629.jpg
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal