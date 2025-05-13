Trump signs "strategic economic partnership" agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi F-15s escorted Trump's Air Force One.

Saudi royals walked through guard of honor to welcome President Trump when his plane landed. Saudi Crown Prince MbS personally greets Trump at foot of Air Force One.

Adding found this:

US okays $1.32 BILLION in arms sales to Arab Emirates

The "possible" weaponry package includes:

🔸 Six CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters,

🔸 20 M-240 machine guns,

🔸 Fuel tanks, engines, and machine guns,

🔸 Navigation devices and missile warning systems,

🔸 Software and communications equipment.

This comes as Trump kicks off his Mideast tour, during which he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.