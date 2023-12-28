Pig Laughter, For Tovia Singer and Judaism !

Tovia Singer had shared views about pigs, and a gigantic pig had recently been seen among a giant populated looking area, located on a horizontal section of the Firmament.

One other Firmament joker also. Guns are one of the most favorite past times for the Beast shown also in the video, "Sasquatch Children War Games", which is so far out that I just took it down. Major armaments also draw their attention like air craft carriers.

Therefore, those who are appointed to run this place under Father Almighty have chosen to subliminally seduce the Beast with those which cause a big Bang, wow, Shots. Simple minded and brainwashed sees guns everywhere and think Shots, especially being that there is almost always a syringe and needle close by any guns or arms.

Those running this place have gotten themselves into way over their head by messing with the Beast a long time ago, seeking to totally control them. Seen in some of the Sumerian cylinder seals.

Yeah, the bloody whore fallen seraphim ride the Beast, helps birth them, raise them, train them, and hopefully inject them with their Mark, the Mark of the Beast. The also push their electronic image Influence of "take the shot, or swab", from major positions inside this Firmament Earth realm. Always seeking to control the wild Beastly man, and to use them for their won agenda. Much of humanity have followed their influence also, pushing the Beast's Mark.

The Watchers, one "female", among other words she confessed, consider themselves as soul farmers, who definitely have their own agenda. Soul farmers that are also called devils and demons, seek to keep anyone from abiding in the Holy Spirit of Father Almighty.

