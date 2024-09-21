Entity Removal & The Fae - Andrea Foulkes Interview with James Bartley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/09/20/entity-removal-and-the-fae/
Andrea Foulkes returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss her work involving removal of entities, helping to resolve Trauma in clients, identifying Fae Entities working through people, energetic looshing from people and much more.
In Part 2 Andrea discusses deeper aspects of her work.