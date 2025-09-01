President Lukashenko at the SCO summit:

The world is rapidly moving away from a unipolar model toward a just multipolar system based on a balance of interests, respect for sovereignty, and mutual trust.

He praised the SCO as a rare forum for honest dialogue and warned that global conflict stems not from ideology but from the absence of communication.

“When people are united, even the weak become strong. When they are divided, even the strong become weak.” – Confucius

Adding:

Modi (India PM) called the meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit excellent — Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

They discussed cooperation between Russia and India in the economic, financial, and energy sectors.