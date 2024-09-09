SEARCH ENGINE DEMO 🖲 DRAGONFOX

Search Engine: https://dragonfox.pythonanywhere.com/search





I've been disappointed with Google's search result. Propaganda and fake news seems to filter towards the top. I am working on building my own website that blocks fake news and promotes based content.





I now will be suicided lol





Source: https://odysee.com/@DragonFox:d/Search-Engine:3





Another vector in the multi pronged attack was identified yesterday during the TOOBAH-LOGOS WAR - looks like VfB may be returning to live broadcasts