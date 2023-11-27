Fear Of Abandonment Healing Affirmations | 528 Hz Solfeggio

Do you have persistent feelings of insecurity and Fear Of Abandonment?

Fear Of Abandonment is a real and intense feeling. It is an emotional response to our fear of being ignored, or rejected by those we care about.

A common cause of Fear Of Abandonment is early life experiences in which our parents or other caregivers neglected us emotionally or physically, or if our parents were mentally or physically unstable.

528 Hz Solfeggio - Is associated with change, love and miracles, it is often referred to as the “miracle frequency.” It is said to have a profound therapeutic effect and bring about beneficial changes at the core of our being. Additionally, the heart chakra, the epicenter of compassion, love and emotional healing, is connected to the frequency of 528 Hz Solfeggio.

People can experience a deep emotional release when they resonate with this frequency, allowing them to let go of negativity, old traumas and resentments. The goal is to develop a deep sense of harmony, inner peace and community while developing the inner qualities of forgiveness, love and empathy In addition to healing emotions. 528 Hz Solfeggio is also said to have a direct impact on our energy levels and offer possible benefits. This frequency is associated with the solar plexus chakra, which is responsible for human strength and energy.

Carrier Wave.320 Hz – Transmits our consciousness to the part of the body corresponding to the Solar Plexus Chakra to receive this knowledge. We can recognize the energetic state of the Solar Plexus Chakra through our body and emotions. You can assess whether your Solar Plexus Chakra needs to be rebalanced by feeling if there is tension there.

126.22 Hz Platonic Chakra Solar Tone - The sun is a transmitter and receiver of energy between Earth and space. This is the “zero point” or central resting point in all cycles. It is a transcendental sound that brings power of concentration, willpower and power of action.

Isochronous Alpha Waves 10 Hz – Focus your emotions. Alpha can take over you and make you more emotionally stable. It is a natural antidepressant. Alpha brings the brain back into balance and releases serotonin, the feel-good hormone. When you reach the alpha frequency, your brain releases neurochemicals that secrete hormones that affect your feelings of happiness, promoting a wonderful feeling of calm and peace and making you happy.

Fear Of Abandonment Healing Affirmations

I am whole and complete, just as I am.

I am more secure within myself.

I let go of fears and embrace love fully.

My self worth flows from within.

I am healing from emotional wounds and finding peace.

I focus on today, not what was.

I face my abandonment issues with courage and love.

I am free from fear of rejection.

I value myself too much to stay in relationships that don’t honor me.

I release the weight of loneliness from my heart.

I have everything I need within me to face challenges head-on.

I am deserving of lasting, genuine connections.

I am safe and protected in my relationships.

My happiness does not depend on other people. I create my own happiness.

I accept rejection with a positive attitude.

I choose to focus on the present moment, not past fears or future uncertainties.

I welcome new relationships without holding onto past fears.

I am worthy, even if someone failed to see my worth in the past.

Being alone is a chance to rediscover and nurture myself.

My value is not determined by someone else’s presence or absence.

I am worthy of unconditional love and acceptance.

I nurture connections that are built on mutual respect and understanding.

Each day I am more confident in the face of uncertainty.

I speak my mind without fear of rejection.

I remain relaxed even though I might be rejected.

I choose love over fear every day.

I overcome fears of being left behind.

I release the need for external validation.

I forgive those who have harmed me in my past and peacefully detach from them.

I live my truth, support myself and be kind to myself.

I am deserving of commitment, even if someone chooses to leave.

I overcome codependency and value my independence.

I am embracing love without the fear of losing it.

I am deserving of love without conditions or reservations.

Credit

----------------

Music by Yoav Alyagon from Pixabay

Video by Manos Orfanos