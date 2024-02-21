Prepper News - 21st February 2024

Maintaining situational awareness is key to staying proactive and responsive in any environment. By staying alert and informed about your surroundings, you can anticipate and adapt to changing circumstances, enhancing safety, efficiency, and preparedness in all situations.





Links and times for the articles featured:





00:00 - 00:07 - Intro

00:08 - 00:51 - 1-Grain Donated - https://www.rt.com/africa/592826-russia-completes-africa-food-aid-deliveries/

00:52 - 01:54 - 2-Draft Dodger Children Punished - https://www.rt.com/russia/592823-ukraine-draft-dodgers-universities/

01:55 - 03:04 - 3-Trident Fails - https://inews.co.uk/news/trident-missile-test-unanswered-questions-2917405?ITO=newsnow

03:05 - 04:38 - 4-Gas Pipeline Sabotage - https://www.foxnews.com/world/iran-accuses-israel-blowing-natural-gas-pipeline-sabotage-attack-provides-no-evidence

04:39 - 05:25 - 5-Damascus Attacked - https://www.newarab.com/news/least-two-dead-israel-strike-damascus-neighbourhood

05:26 - 06:24 - 6-Hybrid War - https://www.newsweek.com/hybrid-war-between-two-nuclear-powers-brews-sidelines-gaza-conflict-1864501?piano_t=1

06:25 - 06:59 - 7-NATO Combat Approval - https://tass.com/politics/1749383

07:00 - 08:23 - 8-Nukes in Space Statement - https://www.rt.com/russia/592789-space-nukes-putin-allegations/

08:24 - 08:36 - Outro





Be safe and be prepared

Geordie Prepper

