John Beaudoin, author of “The Real CDC” on where the COVID-19 vaccine deaths are really hiding

John Beaudoin, author of “The Real CDC” (https://therealcdc.com/) on where the COVID-19 vaccine deaths are really hiding (8 min, 32 sec): “Myocarditis has become the darling of the anti-vax community. But myocarditis is about 1% of the overall vaccine deaths… excess deaths in Massachusetts shifted from respiratory deaths to blood and circulatory system issues, such as clotting and bleeding.”
Beaudoin adds the vaccine-related deaths are, on average, 16 years younger than the average COVID death in 2020.
Source @David Avocado Wolfe via ChestyP