An Urgent Prophetic Dream: President Trump, a Wound, and a Cover-Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda Grace as she shares a compelling and enlightening prophetic dream that dives into the realm of President Trump, a mysterious wound, and a potential cover-up. This dream offers valuable insights into the events and circumstances surrounding these intriguing elements. Tune in Monday, Oct. 30 at 4pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners