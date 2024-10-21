© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wild times
>Victor Davis Hanson: "We are in the middle of a cultural revolution."
If I said 10 years ago that in the future... nobody would believe it:
• Biological men compete in women's sports.
• Saying there are only two genders can get you fired.
• 2.3 million people illegally enter the country each year.
• Month-long elections are 70% mail-in ballots.
• BLM and Antifa destroyed neighborhoods for 120 days, causing $2 billion in damage, mostly going unpunished.
• The FBI, DOJ, and the corporate media framed Donald Trump as a Russian agent to rig the 2016 election.
• The CIA and the corporate media claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" to rig the 2020 election.
• The FBI and DOJ hid Hunter Biden's laptop, containing evidence of FARA violations, money laundering, and foreign bribes, to help Joe Biden become POTUS.
• The DHS, CISA, and the White House work with Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to censor American citizens.
• The political establishment indicted their chief political rival during an election for a document dispute with NARA, a non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels, and for asking Georgia's elected officials to investigate election fraud.
A decade ago, nobody would believe any of this would be possible. Yet, this is all happening as we live through a nation-destroying cultural revolution. Those who see these truths must denounce what is happening.