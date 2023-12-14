Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Culture War | Bombshell Admission By Pfizer | What is Mod RNA? | Guest: Attorney Tom Renz | Is Our Food in America Poisonous? | “When Do You Trust a Liar?”
channel image
Moms On A Mission
8 Subscribers
37 views
Published 2 months ago

Attorney Tom Renz joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again to discuss his new book, ModRNA and how Pfizer intentionally lied by saying that the “vaccines” were messenger RNA when really they were mod RNA. He says, “When you thought you were getting messenger RNA vaccines, you were being defrauded with intent”. He further expounds that mod RNA was made with the intention to not be broken down by the body. He tells us that House Bill 1169 in Missouri tried to require labeling to expose when Mod RNA or DNA vaccines were used in foods and it never passed. He states that his small book, Mod RNA, is about educating people but also about making sure that we have a counter to the lies that the Big Pharma and Big Ag lobbyists will propagate in the future.


Affiliates:

https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. http://Sherwood.tv/mission - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.


Links:

https://tomrenz.com/


https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/is-the-shingles-vaccine-an-mrna-vaccine


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poynter_Institute


www.momsonamission.net


Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==


https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d


Keywords
culture warpfizercovidattorney tom renzmoms on a mission

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket