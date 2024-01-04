Lynnie poo pays tribute to her brother , explains his future sight knowledge on the future .

To Watch full video go Here - https://rumble.com/v444v56-mike-in-the-night-e540-happy-new-year-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-.html

Description: Intuition is a form of instinctive knowledge or insight that is not based on conscious reasoning. Some individuals claim to have a heightened intuitive sense that allows them to anticipate future events or make predictions.

Experience: People who trust their intuition may report a strong "gut feeling" or a sense of knowing about future outcomes without being able to explain the reasoning behind it.

Description: Precognition involves perceiving or predicting future events before they happen. Some individuals believe they have the ability to receive information about the future through dreams, visions, or intuitive flashes.

Experience: Those who claim to have precognitive experiences may describe vivid dreams that later come true or a sudden awareness of future events before they occur.

Description: Psychic abilities encompass a range of purported powers, including clairvoyance (seeing the future), clairaudience (hearing the future), and telepathy (receiving thoughts or feelings from others).

Experience: People who believe in psychic abilities may report receiving premonitions, visions, or auditory messages that offer glimpses into the future.

Description: Some individuals claim to feel or sense the energy or emotions surrounding future events. This sensitivity may be associated with heightened empathy or an ability to pick up on subtle energetic cues.

Experience: People who feel the future might describe experiencing emotional premonitions, physical sensations, or a general sense of anticipation about what is to come.





