BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHO CARES SO WHAT
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 02/27/2024

This video is made out of frustration. Not only do the algorithms wipe out someone's attempt to reach people, but people's attention span is so short. This is a real problem. The worthless garbage on the internet gets tons of attention. The worthwhile material on the internet gets no more time and it takes someone to blow their nose. Excuse me for being a little harsh but this is a little bit true.


You could also go to my rooftop videos channel. Or email me for a written editorial over this eclipse that is just weeks away at [email protected]

https://youtu.be/1go32swVPmo?si=LnHGppjTyme0KbV5

Keywords
bibletruththe truthwho careswhat does the bible sayso whatattention spani hear it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy