The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 273 - Little Flock

In this video i want to look at what Jesus called the “Little Flock” in
Luke 12:32 saying, “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good
pleasure to give you the kingdom.” This video is a follow on from Video
Nos.269, 270, 271 and 272. I had not intended to speak further on the
topic of REVIVAL but it appears that it is such an important event
linked to a long history of END TIME activity that it is really worth
extending out our understanding of it. There is a rising tide of FALSE
REVIVAL videos on You Tube and an opposing wave of videos attempting to
expose them for what they are. Have you SEEN this? The LITTLE FLOCK is
the same as the REMNANT of God’s people. The word REMNANT is used 69
times but LITTLE FLOCK only once. WHY is that? I believe it is a very
INTIMATE reference by Jesus to the FEW that would find the Narrow Path
to Eternal Life and make it home. The LITTLE FLOCK KNOW their God and
King intimately!
