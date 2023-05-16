THIS PANDEMIC OF SICKNESS IS SPREADING LIKE A CANCER ACROSS THE EARTH -- SAY NO TO THE RAMPANT PEDOPHILIA BEING FORCED ONTO CHILDREN..!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT CAN ONE SAY BUT THE DEMONS ARE WALKING AMONG US .. STAMP OUT THIS CANCER BEFORE OT TAKES HOLD OF THE CHILDREN AND DESTROYS HUMANITY.
Thanx to Mith Chronicler for his part in exposing this diabolical disease of the mind.
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Alex Hammer
Brighteon