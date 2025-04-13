Anatomy of September 11th [2002]

"No one was able to gather that intelligence [that Stairwell A was clear], send it from inside the building to the 911 centers which were getting calls from people trapped at the top of South tower who were desperate to get a way out and tell them, 'look you can go to Stairway A, get out of the building there is a way down. You know you might find a little smoke but you will be able to get down to the lobby.'"





"The helicopters circle around the outside of that building and at 10:07, exactly 20 minutes before the collapse, they send down some warnings. One of the warnings they say, 'it's just a matter of time, it's inevitable, this one is going to go too.' That message got communicated down to the police officers... and people were getting told to pull back, pull back, pull back. Forget about knowing that their own building was about to collapse, they [firefighters] didn't know the building 50 yards away already fallen down. It is an astoundingly enduring custom that these two agencies ... do not work together on almost any occasion." - Jim Dwyer





"I told these firemen that were there - there must have been at least a dozen of them - 'listen fellas we're outta here, you gotta go, we're all leaving' and they didn't leave, they stayed where they were." - Lt. Vic Hollifield





"But it's the fire department that may have the most to learn from September 11. Faulty radios meant that at least 121 firefighters may have died because they couldn't hear the command to leave the North tower." - narrator, Bill Kurtis