RT News August 28, 2024 4PM GMT

Aug 28, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is reportedly taken to court in Paris as new details surrounding his arrest emerge. The IDF is believed to have launched its biggest raid on the West Bank in over twenty years, reportedly killing 10 Palestinians with the Israeli foreign minister calling for the fight in Gaza to spread to the area. Questions are rising in the West over its support for Ukraine. In an exclusive comment to RT, Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin says that many disagree with current politics but choose to keep silent.