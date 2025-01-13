Purple sweet potatoes AT LONG LAST from my Perth backyard MVI_3551-3merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I planted a single purple sweet potato tuber in October 2023, and a year later it’s harvest was 2 tiny tubers about the size of my little finger. Meanwhile, the orange sweet potatoes gave me buckets of harvest. So imagine my surprise and pleasure to discover that, despite the dry sand, the few shoots I left in the ground have formed tubers, 2 months later.