Deborah Tavares on Weather and Water Warfare!
What is happening
What is happening
300 views • 07/21/2023

The Healthy American Peggy Hall
 Premiered 7/20/2023
DEBORAH TAVARES has been exposing the evil agendas for years! Read her detailed research and articles here:


https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/
http://www.toxicsky.org/
 Deborah tells us why we are NOT running out water, how the gov't is coming up with f@ke terms like "heat domes" and "atmospheric rivers" to describe THEIR created "weather events" and much more!

foodchemtrailsgeoengineeringvaccineenergyweatherdeborah tavaresfloodsmart metersfiremetalsdroughtteethheatjabmrnawireless devicestranshuman agendawater warfarefrequency attackmicrowave energyappliance explode
