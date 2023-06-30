John Mark Dougan - An American living in Moscow - Speech on American's Immigration to Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From John Mark Dougan. An American living in Moscow.
This is my speech in the Moscow Civil chamber regarding Westerners immigrating to Russia. Every month, there are tens of thousands of westerners who have traditional family values, tired of the dictatorial policies of their governments, tired of the crushed economies, inquiring how to come to Russia.