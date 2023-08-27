16) Active Solar-Powered Fortress Beehive Assembly Part 3

The Fortress Beehive is no regular beehive. The only things it has in common with a standard Langstroth hive are the frames and associated wooden boxes. Therefore, the assembly of the Fortress Beehive is different than a Langstroth hive. The components from bottom up of the Fortress Beehive are as follows: 1. The Foundation, which includes a Floor, Moat, Moat Cover, Pedestal and Corner Guides. 2. The Vestibule, which includes (2) Take-off/Landing Boards, (2) Awnings and between the 2 parts is the Entrance/Exit Slot - these are duplicated on both sides, the Lower Screen that sits above the Pan that catches debris, and holds either distilled water, or recycled "glass bead" (used for sand-blasting), depending on the mode of operation: either space heating, or varroa destructor mite thermo/hygro therapy treatment, in both cases (2) 50-watt electric heaters are connected to the underside of the pan and can be powered by solar panels or utility-provided 120-volts. 3. (2) Deep and (2) Medium and (1) Feeder/Ventilation/Hive Volume Baffle hardwood (chosen for its superior stability in outdoor conditions) boxes. The 'Combined Function Box' (Feeder, Ventilation/Baffle) is placed vertically in the stack just above the box intended for occupation by the bees (so, brood and honey super boxes). This keeps the volume of the hive at an optimal amount so heat is not wasted and the interior temperature of the brood box can be efficiently maintained. The Combination Box is moved up in the stack when hive volume expansion is desired so the bees don't swarm. This design allows for a fixed number of boxes, therefore, a fixed length for the Lock Straps and Side Shields. Any number of boxes/box sizes can be added to the (5) boxes if desired, but taller Side Shields and longer Lock Straps can be purchased. 4. The Side Shields and Corner "Bite" Guards fit around the box stack and are held in place with a ratchet strap. 5. The Roof sits atop the upper most box, with the Upper Screen in between. Alternately, the Fan Assembly Plate can sit between the Roof and the uppermost box. When the Fan is being used for solar-powered ventilation, the Upper Screen fits between the uppermost box and the box directly below it, to prevent bees from entering the box being used as a 'Ventilation Box' (in this application). 6. The 10-watt solar panel attaches to the top of the Roof assembly and connects inside the Roof to the Fan Speed Control USB cable. 7. (2) Thermometers (aka, temperature gauges) thread into the 1/2" female ports located on the Vestibule and on the sides of the Roof. This video shows the assembly of boxes, Side Shields, Corner Guards, Fan assembly, Roof with solar panel and Fan assembly beneath it. @RealBeeFortress https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949 #ReallySavingTheBees

