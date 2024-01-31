Create New Account
Gespräch mit Wilhelm Brachmann (Pfarrer, Professor und Mitglied der Deutschen Christen) (1983)
Deutsche Wahrheiten
Published a month ago

Die Zeitzeugen (1933-1945) Interview-Serie "Verborgene Helden - ein Soldat auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit"


Dies ist ein Interview aus dem Jahr 1983 in München, mit Wilhelm Brachmann, Pfarrer, Professor und Mitglied der Deutschen Christen.


Deutsche Übersetzung + Aufbereitung der Beiträge = Wolf

Videozusammenstellung = Wahrheitssucher


Dieser Beitrag wurde auf Substack veröffentlicht:

https://deutschegeschichte.substack.com/

deutsche geschichtezeitzeugen 1933-1945deutsche geschichtsrichtigstellung

