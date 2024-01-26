Sandy Hoax Actor files Lawsuit Claiming Defamation
We live in times of censorship designed to stifle common sense assessments of staged events (drills) being used in mainstream media on a regular basis to falsely shape public opinion and sow fear. All these years after the 2012 drill in New Town, there has still been no successful action taken to expose these events for what they are. Will this lawsuit be any different?
Episode 143 - January 2019
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.