Sandy Hoax Actor files Lawsuit Claiming Defamation



We live in times of censorship designed to stifle common sense assessments of staged events (drills) being used in mainstream media on a regular basis to falsely shape public opinion and sow fear. All these years after the 2012 drill in New Town, there has still been no successful action taken to expose these events for what they are. Will this lawsuit be any different?

Episode 143 - January 2019

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/





FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/



