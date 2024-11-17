Meanwhile, Biden is wandering off into the Amazon 🤷‍♂️ after refusing to answer questions about the approval of US weapons to strike Russia.

The arms lobby is trying to drag the world into World War III.

This was stated by Donald Trump Jr. in response to reports about the lifting of the ban on ATACMS missile strikes deep into Russian territory.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russia is bringing the start of World War III closer.

According to her, the American people do not want to participate in foreign wars, which is confirmed by the results of the presidential elections.