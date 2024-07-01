Brighteon Broadcast News, July 1, 2024 – Imminent FALSE FLAG dirty bomb attack to target US military base in Europe

- Election fraud and censorship in the US. (3:24)

- Joe Biden's cognitive impairment and the delusion of his supporters. (16:07)

- NPCs in media and politics: Are they soulless or just stupid? (21:54)

- Radical left-wing violence in France following conservative party victory. (28:24)

- Left-wing violence will erupt when #Trump wins in November. (33:56)

- San Francisco's LGBT community and moral decay. (45:53)

- Orthodox Jews protest against military conscription in Israel. (54:17)

- Potential false flag dirty bomb attack on US military base in Europe, to be blamed on Russia or Iran. (1:07:07)

- Russia's military capabilities and the differences between Russian and Western youth. (1:12:38)

- Potential US military targets in Russia's mind. (1:25:48)

- Why we advocate for peace. (1:38:03)





