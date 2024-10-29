The Doctrine of Thorns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #139; The first view of thorns and thistles comes in Genesis 3 and it is almost always associated with an unpleasant experience. A study in Hosea 10 gives warning to not only the Church-age Believer but to America as well. America is the last Client Nation unto God and within scripture, there are several warnings for a NATION under God, Hosea chapter ten is a great lesson!