BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We cured HIV, AIDS and Ebola. We stopped the Zika and XMRV frauds.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
469 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Clay Clark: What is it you want to say everybody out there? Who's anxiously taking notes?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, I want to say that the good news is before all those bad people you talked about, started doing their cy-ops in 2019. We have the solutions, the patents, the healing, all the way back to 2004. We cured HIV, AIDS, we cured Ebola. We stopped these plandemics, we stopped the Zika fraud. We stopped the XMRV fraud, and we can end this now as long as we all appreciate that God wins, love wins. God's given us all the solutions. And all we have to do is walk away.

Clay Clark: Amen and Amen. Dr. Judy, thank you so much.


03/08/2023 - ThriveTime Show Full Episode: https://rumble.com/v2cad8o-dr.-judy-mikovits-who-are-the-nefarious-characters-behind-the.html

Keywords
healthnewshealingtruthebolaaidsfraudhivcureszikamikovitsxmrvthrivetime show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy