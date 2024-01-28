'The Amazing Adventure', 1936 Romantic Comedy Cary Grant Film
Public domain movie starring. Cary Grant, Mary Brian, Peter Gawthorne and Henry Kendall.
Directed by, Alfred Zeisler.
