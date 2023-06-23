Why Do Tom & Dave Always Bring Bad News?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Dave and Tom, I find more than a bit of irony in the fact that you profess to be all about the good news of Jesus, yet you deliver mostly bad news. Don’t you know you can catch more flies with honey than you can with vinegar?
Well, Dave, this would be good advice if we’re in the fly catching business but the last time I checked it wasn’t what we were about.
