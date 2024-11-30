Wear Your Wellness with LifeWave Phototherapy Patches

Looking for a health and wellness holiday gift, check out the great specials happening until Dec. 3rd at LifeWave





For all orders I am giving a free package of a 30 day supply of SP6 patches. This will allow you to do the 30 Day program for Detox, Tummy Reduction, and Anti-Aging







To learn more about X39 patch go to http://www.ThisIsItInfo.com

Here is the link to Dr. Staci's video on the sale https://youtu.be/sZiS8QUL5q4?si=RYzAsEuIF7_8kWBa (you can jump to the 3 min mark



Purchase Enrollment Kits: https://www.lifewave.com/Lisa77/enrollment/packs

Add Starter Enrollment kit

Add Monthly Subscription (X39 or X39 & X49 Performance Bundle are great options)

Click the Add/Edit Additional Items

Open the Promotions options and add ALL or ANY of the great deals!.

Fill out all the deals for your order





If you rather you can sign up as Perferred Customer Program (monthly subscription is required) X39 or X39 & X49 Performance Bundle are great options for monthly subscription

Shop Here https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/store/products

More information on Perferred Customer Program https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/home/preferred-cus…





Watch X39 Product Overview Video Here https://linktr.ee/lisaks



