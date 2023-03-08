SALTY CRACKER STREAM REEEPLAY 🧂 THE ILLEGITIMATE REGIME FREAKS OUT OVER TUCKER CARLSON 📼 J6 TAPES [🚨NSFW🚨]

Source: Kracalactaka 🖲 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OUxxon4B36fK/





THE WRONG PEOPLE ARE IN JAIL | #1842 - https://www.brighteon.com/d340aabd-a605-4696-91c2-b5c0cf3eeafd





Links from Today's Show:





Judges 7: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=judges+7&version=KJV





Chuck Schumer on J6 footage: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/chuck-schumer-sets-preconditions-to-go-on-with-tucker-carlson-demands-tucker-be-stopped/





Mitch McConnell on J6 footage: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/mcconnell-says-it-was-a-mistake-for-tucker-carlson-to-show-january-6-footage-that-government-fought-to-keep-hidden-video/





Exculpatory Evidence: https://federalcriminallawcenter.com/2021/09/what-is-exculpatory-evidence-and-why-does-it-matter-to-your-post-conviction-appeal/#:~:text=In%20criminal%20law%2C%20exculpatory%20evidence%20is%20some%20fact%2C,an%20excuse%2C%20justification%2C%20or%20defense%20to%20the%20charges





Judges are afraid of Election Fraud cases: https://www.wnd.com/2023/03/judges-dont-right-thing-election-fraud/





Tucker 3/7/23: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LWsvmi6guE





Micah 6:8-9 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=micah+6%3A8-9&version=KJV





"Ichabod": https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Ichabod#:~:text=Ich%C2%B7%E2%80%8Ba%C2%B7%E2%80%8Bbod,burden%20is%20%E2%80%9CIchabod%E2%80%9D%20G.%20W.%20Johnson





1 Samuel 4:21 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Samuel%204%3A21&version=KJV





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





