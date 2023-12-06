BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bay-Route (1989, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
8 views • 12/06/2023

Bay-Route is a shoot'em up and run-and-gun developed by Sega and Sunsoft, and published by Sunsoft (in North America) and Sega (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.

Bay-Route is similar to the Contra, but you have several hit points, you do not collect additional weapons. There are four different weapons, and they are always at your disposal. You can switch between weapons with a button. There is a standard shot, grenades (which have limited ammo), a flamethrower and shot with lower fire rate which explodes into four smaller shots when hitting anything. You can aim in all directions. Weapons can be upgrades by finding a power-up, though only the weapon currently active will be upgraded. If you die, you loose the upgrade of your current weapon. Other power-ups extend your life points or refill your health.

The game can be played alone or in two-player co-op.

segashootemupsunsoftarcade game
