What does Paul mean by charity? When will prophecy and tongues cease? 1 Corinthians 13

The Greek word that the KJV translates as "charity" is agape. What is agape? You need to know what it is since God is agape, and you cannot know God if you do not know agape. The cessationalists say that prophecy and tongues have ceased, and they use 1 Corinthians 13:8 as basis (although they conveniently leave out the fact that the verse also says knowledge will cease!). Is this correct, or is Paul talking about a future event? We look at these things in 1 Corinthians chapter 13. We also look at how most christians who speak in tongues today have basically hypnotized themselves into thinking that they are doing so.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WScna3Xho3A