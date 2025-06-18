Unmuzzle the Vatican Media, Pope Leo!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I ask Pope Leo to stop censoring his media and allow Vatican News, Vatican Radio and the Sala Stampa to do their jobs as reporters. I also describe that the Vatican media called the police on me because they had run out of excuses as to why they refuse to talk to me, acknowledge my presence at the Vatican, and report about the reasons of my hunger strike.