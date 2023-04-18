BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New Testament Church & the Sabbath Question
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 04/18/2023

October 1st, 2017

Pastor Dean addresses the order and leadership of a New Testament Church and the "Sabbath Question." There are too many "teachers" out there that are not called to the five-fold ministry and they are causing many believers to be blown about by every wind of false doctrine. They mix some truth in with their errors, but most are not submitted to a true church, a God-called leader, or elder. They find yes men or a few who agree and that is their "church." And many are being led astray over the Sabbath question...should the church meet on Saturdays or Sundays? Are New Testament Christians required to keep the Sabbath on Saturday?

Keywords
churchlawtorahsabbathdean odle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy