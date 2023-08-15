BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reduce Your Cancer Risk by 60%: 10 Things You Can Do, Per Dr. Paul Marik
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
207 views • 08/15/2023

Reduce Your Cancer Risk by 60%: 10 Things You Can Do, Per Dr. Paul Marik

1. A low carbohydrate, high-fat diet, ketogenic diet + time-restricted eating.

• “So, you essentially want to starve the cancer cell of glucose. Human cells, healthy cells, can use ketones. Cancer cells can’t use ketones. In fact, it’s toxic to them,” Dr. Marik added.

2. Green tea catechins: 500-1000 mg daily.

3. Melatonin: start 2 mg and increase to 20-30 milligrams at night (extended/low release).

4. Vitamin D3: 20,000 to 50,000 IU/daily.

• Dosage should be adjusted by blood vitamin D levels aiming for a 25-hydroxyvitamin D level of ~ 100 ng/dl.

• Note: If you're taking a high dose of Vitamin D, scientists such as Dr. Simon Goddek emphasize that you also want to pair it with magnesium, zinc, and Vitamin K2.

Read the full story: https://vigilantnews.com/post/reduce-your-cancer-risk-by-60-10-things-you-can-do-per-dr-paul-marik

Keywords
reducepaul marikyour cancerrisk by 60 percent10 thingsyou can doper dr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy