She's pregnant... the fear, pain, sadness, distress... she must experienced due to heartless human!
High Hopes
High Hopes
04/13/2024

The Moho


Apr 11, 2024


She's pregnant... the fear, pain, sadness, distress... she must experienced due to heartless human!


But Nellie has touched me in a way i can’t explain. Imagine being pregnant.... the fear, pain, sadness, distress, confusion and the unknown she must have experienced. Today she is the happiest, sweetest, most loving girl. To forgive humans of the cruelty she endured.... to what she is today .... is a miracle!


Special thanks to: Rushton Dog Rescue at Freedom Farm - Darkness To Light


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oId-gZgMtSQ

Keywords
crueltypregnantdogrescuethe moho
