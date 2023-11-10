Intel & Media Knew it All Along

The smoking gun that the intelligence agencies, the world over, knew in advance that the attack against Israel was imminent was the fact that the news media were on the ground with cameras ready. End of story. This and other stories covered by Chet & CV in this OVERDIVE podcast version of Freedom on Deck!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.