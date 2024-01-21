Create New Account
The Logic + Incentive to Not Protect the Weak or Stand Against Predators
This is what people espouse, women have made their beds by demanding Equality, why should men protect them, especially with woke DA's protecting criminals and penalizing do-gooders like Daniel Penny. #woke #predators #criminals

democratscrimesocietycriminalsgeorge sorosus politicspredatorspredationchivalryincentivesdisincentiveswolkcoddling criminalswolk dasoros society

