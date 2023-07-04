BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Heart-breaking Witness For Life - NO WAY To Assisted Suicide ALS Patient Kirsten MacDonald
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 07/04/2023

John-Henry Westen


July 3, 2023


The push for assisted suicide in Canada in the name of compassion has made significant gains in recent years, but the witness of pro-life Catholic Kirsten MacDonald, who was diagnosed with debilitating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), demonstrates that every life is worth living, Despite coping with the lack of motor skills caused by ALS, Kirsten McDonald lives a life of vibrant faith and joy, offering her personal sufferings to Christ as a means of sanctification for herself and the world. Join John-Henry Westen in this special episode of the John-Henry Westen Show as he visits Kirsten and her husband David MacDonald in their Canadian home and shows why assisted suicide is no answer at all when it comes to dealing with suffering and hardship.


To help Kirsten and her husband David MacDonald manage their health care costs in a nation that promotes assisted suicide, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/kirsten


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xxc5u-a-heart-breaking-witness-for-life-no-way-to-assisted-suicide-als-patient-ki.html


Keywords
alscanadawitnesspro-lifesufferingassisted suicidehardshiplou gehrigs diseasejohn-henry westenheart-breakingkirsten macdonalddavid macdonald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy