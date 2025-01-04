John & Juan – Updates With Juan O’Savin - Inauguration. Impeachment. Broadcasting from GITMO | 1/25

Juan o Savin dives deep and granular – turn it all down and listen to every single word in this episode. This is Juan like you’ve never heard him. Many questions are answered many subjects are taken on.













PART ONE OF DISCUSSION





Getting DJT into office - Juan Talks GITMO













- If the Speaker position could still come back in play













- Speaker of the House done – now off the checklist













- J6 certification is now possible with a Speaker in position













- If any state challenges the certification – this could create a delay













- DJT’s rally Jan. 19 happens to be “National Popcorn Day” as Ref. by Q













- Shift of power in DC may come with disruptions













- The DS cabal, Dems and Rinos are panicking and must prevent DJT from





inauguration













- Juan discusses his deep connection at GITMO













- Juan debunks aspects of un true nonsensical podcaster reporting on GITMO





related issues -Importance of keeping our community reputation













- Real disclosure concerning Chinese spies intel officers involved in overthrowing elections including ours = war crimes - it’s up to the military top address and handle this













- We were attacked we suffered under4 years of false leadership that was not at the will of the people













- How do we reverse and or correct the actions done against us – We will see





impeachment of the Biden, Bush II and BHO many others within next two years













- There will be political arrests for war crimes













- War crimes committed thus military courts or tribunals which will surface the 2020 theft as well













- BHO, Biden, Pelosi – why couldn’t they close GITMO if they wanted? Reveals





much













- Juan discusses his contact serving in tribunal courts at GITMO













- GITMO expanding evidence and review area continues to expand













- Discussion of the crimes leaving behind the military gear and technology in





Afghanistan - War crimes – The Chinese grabbed up our gear and technology





there













- GITMO – People will be sent on a journey and will happen very, very soon













- Impeach the Presidency due to electoral fraud – thus many EO’s laws, etc. can (and will be) revoked on several Presidencies













- The arrest coming up will be epic – the entire world will know and coming soon













- Juan delves into the consequences at every level that interfered with our





elections – price to pay













- Nuremberg style trials at GITMO is coming here and Russia and other countries as well













- Why did S. Korea briefly go to Martial Law? Very important













- Layers and levels of evidence down to meta data – we have it all













- The trials will stun the world













- Preparing to broadcast from GITMO!













- Juan reveals his Chief of Staff who will begin broadcasting from GITMO













- Discusses the deeper issues of the 14th Amendment as a tool to delay or prevent DJT inauguration













- What did MTG ask Trennis Evans? What’s next for Trennis? The J6 issue





discussed in depth – good news coming soon













- China is in extreme internal turmoil and thus very dangerous













- China’s war crimes will get exposed – could be a big problem













- DJT states well get started and fully functional in the first two hours- listen to Juans comments on this













- Could the inauguration be delayed – Juans best guess is yes













- DS and Dems fall for the trap and brings in the 2020 theft (boomerang)













- Noise from New York is nothing more than last minute drama













- America Under Attack advice from Juan to weather the storm













- Resistance by the enemy will be intense – chaos, civil war, destruction













- The danger goes well beyond DJT’s inauguration – danger ahead













- Purpose of GITMO is to bring them out into the light drive them out and burn





them all













- Hope and pray with John and Juan





ABOUT JUAN





Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.













Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/













