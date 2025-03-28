Putin’s Peace Plan: Get Rid Of Nazis And Put Ukraine Under International Governance

The negotiation process between Moscow and Washington is ongoing behind closed doors. The sides do not reveal details but only some general directions of the discussions. Their meetings continue despite the provocations of the bellicose pro-Kiev coalition. The further the negotiations progress, the more possible the settlement of the international conflict culminating in the Ukrainian steppes is shaped. Suspension of hostilities on the frontlines is only a small but decisive part of the peace settlement.

Moscow has always been open for negotiations and set to find the road to fair international stability. The new security system should also satisfy the interests of the Russian Federation, which confirmed its role as one of the global leaders. Russia favors resolving the conflict by peaceful means, but on the condition that its root causes are eliminated.

After numerous failed attempts of Western globalists to cheat, drawing the peace wool over their eyes, Moscow learned the lesson and no longer makes mistakes of trust with its so-called Western partners. Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up that Russia is ready to work with Europe on the Ukrainian settlement, but they are “trying to string Moscow along.”

Ignoring the ostentatious drilling of European troops for the march to the east, Moscow designated one of the acceptable roads to peace in Ukraine.

On March 27th, President Putin made an unprecedented statement. For the first time since the beginning of military operations in Ukraine, Russia proposed to put Ukraine under temporary international governance under the auspices of the United Nations.

Civil authorities in Ukraine are not legitimate. This leads neo-Nazi forces to real power in the country. Putin believes that as one of the options, the external governance led by the UN would allow it to hold elections and “bring a competent government trusted by the people to power”. Then, Russia could begin negotiations on a peace treaty and achieve any “reliable, stable and recognized worldwide” agreements.

The current Kiev regime has been demonstrating its intractability for more than a decade. Today, the Ukrainian military continues daily attacks on the energy infrastructure. On March 28, Ukrainian forces again struck the Sudzha gas measuring station, while at night, UAVs targeted energy facilities in the Saratov and Belgorod regions.

Moscow is looking for peace near its western border. Amid the diplomatic efforts, the Kremlin pushes Kiev to its end by military means.

The Russian president highlighted that Russia maintains the strategic initiative along the entire front line. Amid Kiev’s provocations and Zelensky wagging tail, Putin stated unequivocally: “there is a reason to believe that the Russian army will finish off the Ukrainian troops.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky expressed his concern that the Russian military is preparing for a new large-scale offensive on the Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhie regions.

