Revelation Redpill 101: IRS Says Churches Can Endorse Political Candidates! Political Pastors?

The IRS just made a big move to officially allow churches to endorse politicians from the pulpit without losing their tax-exempt status. Some are praising this as a victory for religious free speech, while others are citing Romans 13, saying that pastors should stay out of the political fray. What did our founding fathers think about religion and politics? Those who believe we are living in the End Times often shy away from political engagement, while those who have a futuristic, post-millennial world view are actively engaging the culture from all points. Which is it? Should churches even have tax-exempt status to begin with? Let's discuss!
