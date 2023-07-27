BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stevia - Depopulation Drug that is being quietly pumped into food to decrease the population
High Hopes
2737 views • 07/27/2023

Jim Crenshaw


July 26, 2023


As if the covid vax was not bad enough. Birthrates are collapsing. This started under Obummer and is now in almost 15,000 food and beverage products. You know if these murderous assholes are behind it, it must be bad. It would seem you cannot change your diet enough to get away from Stevia.


I can't say what we need to do. Maybe we need to change the diets of the so called elite?

Source: The Peoples Voice on Rumble


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZjb1BOmZveB/

obamafooddepopulationdrugbirth controlsteviabirthratesjim crenshawdecrease population15 thousand products
