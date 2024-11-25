BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Live In These Last Days
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
20 views • 6 months ago

11/17/2024

Titus 2:13-15  How We Should Live In These Last Days

Intro:  If we are in the last days…..and who doesn’t believe that….how should we live?  What is our priorities?  We should be expecting, we should be doing good, and we should be telling others that He is coming soon and be ready.  The hope of the world is a utopia that they will build without Jesus Christ, without God and without Jews and Christians.  Is that the kind of world you want to live in?    

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
