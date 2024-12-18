Dead Man Talking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A brief but true statement nobody really wants to hear - that they are made residents in their own Country - without any protection, and therefore, can be dealt with as the slaves (City of Rome) and indentured servants (Inner City of London) they are, also known as U.S. Citizen and US citizens.
Once you know, and now you do - what are you going to do to become an American again?