The video discusses the importance of government admissions regarding tax law and the challenges in legal arguments about citizenship status.

Government Admissions

• The speaker emphasizes the significance of government documents acknowledging certain truths about tax law.

• They highlight the necessity for the government to provide authoritative citations from the Secretary of Treasury.

Legal Arguments

• The government must either present a treasury decision contradicting the speaker's claims or falsely categorize U.S. citizens as non-resident aliens.

• The speaker asserts that the latter argument has been debunked by courts since the 1980s.

Implications

• The speaker believes that the government's inability to fulfill these requirements indicates a strong position for their argument.

• They express confidence that the government will not succeed in presenting a valid counterargument.

RESEARCH and EDUCATION





To Whom It May Concern:





I am writing in response to IRS Notice CP59 dated June 23, 2025, which alleges that I am required to file a 2023 Form 1040 income tax return.

The Secretary of the Treasury has issued multiple Treasury Decisions—specifically, TDs 1928, 1953, 2013, 2090, 2109, 2131, 2313, 2401, 2402, 2815, and 2988—which state that Form 1040 is to be used by a nonresident alien with U.S.-source income, or that person’s domestic agent.

I am neither a nonresident alien with U.S.-source income, nor am I acting as a “U.S. person” on behalf of a foreign person’s U.S.-source income. Therefore, based on the Secretary of the Treasury’s own directives, I have determined I am not required to file Form 1040.

If you believe there is another relevant tax form that I am required to file, please disclose that information to me and I shall confirm that in accordance with the Secretary of the Treasury’s directives.





Please correct and update your records.




