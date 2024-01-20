Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Fifth Marian Dogma - Amsterdam I Want To Be Called The Lady of All Nations!
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
14 views
Published a month ago

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Jan 20, 2024


Prayer Given by Our Lady of All Nations


Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Father, send now Your Spirit over the earth.

Let the Holy Spirit live in the hearts of all nations that they may be preserved from degeneration, disaster and war.

May The Lady of All Nations, the Blessed Virgin Mary, be our advocate. Amen.


Send a personal petition to Pope Francis: https://www.motherofallpeoples.com/the-petition


Dr. Robert Fastiggi: https://www.motherofallpeoples.com/post/questions-on-the-recent-judgment-concerning-the-lady-of-all-nations


Books:


Dodd, Gloria Falcao, The Virgin Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace, Academy of the Immaculate

Miravalle, Mark; Mary, Coredemptrix Mediatrix Advocate Theological Foundations Towards a Papal Definition

Miravalle; Mary, Coredemptrix Mediatrix Advocate Theological Foundations II

Miravalle; Contemporary Insights on a Fifth Marian Dogma; Mary, Coredemptrix Mediatrix Advocate Theological Foundations III

Miravalle: The Dogma and the Triumph


🙏 Please support our Gofundme mission with Fr. Francis to build a Marian Sactuary in Ghana: https://gofund.me/5a7bc13a


Music:

Sovereign by Kevin MacLeod | https://incompetech.com/

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0


OUR NEW BOOK!

📖​ Buy 'The Most Holy Rosary: Prayers and Mystical Meditations of Saints and Seers' in Kindle and paperback: https://a.co/d/hP1ijdr


📖CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W

OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215


📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html


⛪Shop with us❤️

      https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/


🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

          / @motherandrefuge


✝️ Visit Our Website

      https://motherandrefuge.com/


💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

        ❤️PayPal Donation Link:

         https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

          https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge


✝️ Join us on FB:

           https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/


⛪Join our Telegram Group

           https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1


✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

           https://t.me/MotherandRefuge


⛪ Join our Signal Group

          https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv


✝️ Join us on Twitter


https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09


​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

           Email : [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbwBjfmmJhw

Keywords
prayercatholicdogmaapparitionsmarianmother and refugefifth marian dogmaamsterdanlady of all nations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket